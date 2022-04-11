$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $208.40 on Monday. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 654,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $93,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

