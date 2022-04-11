$1.08 EPS Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of IBP opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

