$1.10 EPS Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,141. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.