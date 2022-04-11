-$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.01). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.85.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. 7,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,804. Nevro has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

