-$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.01). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nevro by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nevro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period.
Shares of NVRO stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. 7,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,804. Nevro has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91.
About Nevro (Get Rating)
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.