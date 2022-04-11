-$1.28 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.84). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

