100,585 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $56.54 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

