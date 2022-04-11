12,243 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

