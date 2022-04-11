1,368 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,784,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,935,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

SAFE opened at $52.04 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $51.83 and a one year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.71.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,304,101 shares of company stock worth $195,250,325 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

