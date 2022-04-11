15,660 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 125,178 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the period.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. 2,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,038. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

