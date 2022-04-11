$184.72 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to announce $184.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.22 million to $185.22 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $184.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $760.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.41 million to $766.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $802.99 million, with estimates ranging from $779.22 million to $826.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $37.54 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

