18,775 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 123,893 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,722.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 171,221 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 51,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 337,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,538 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 859,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 282,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,527. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

