$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NWL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 2,754,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

