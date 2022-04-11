$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to post $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of MHK opened at $123.00 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,576,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

