2,309 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $86.99 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.