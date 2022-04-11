269 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $6,838,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.
JAZZ stock opened at $165.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $139.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.