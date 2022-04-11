28,000 Shares in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.13% of CapStar Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTR. DA Davidson began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

CapStar Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

