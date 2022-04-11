$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) to report $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.19 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $14.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $736.47 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $506.86 and a 52-week high of $747.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $675.42 and a 200 day moving average of $660.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

