$468.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $468.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $471.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.04 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $545.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $377.33 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.33.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Boston Beer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Boston Beer by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

