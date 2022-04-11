46,945 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $134.22 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.19 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

