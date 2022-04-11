4,824 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.42. 35,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,130. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

