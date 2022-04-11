484,381 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 484,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of FPI opened at $14.91 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmland Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.