$62.89 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to post sales of $62.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.98 million to $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $257.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $258.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.90 million, with estimates ranging from $280.40 million to $281.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $747.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

