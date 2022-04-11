637 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 166,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $274.06 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.94 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

