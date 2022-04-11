$64.48 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $40.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $324.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $330.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $424.72 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $449.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $254.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,850,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

