641,011 Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 641,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

