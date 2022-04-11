$68.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $275.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 16,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

