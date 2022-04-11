72,987 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 72,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

