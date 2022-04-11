733 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,595,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24.

