744 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 744 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

FB traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $219.08. 513,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,283,469. The firm has a market cap of $596.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.