7,515 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Citi Trends stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. 15,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

