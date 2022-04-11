$83.65 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to post $83.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. Lannett reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 3,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

