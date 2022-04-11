$92.16 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce $92.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.81 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

