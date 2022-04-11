9,547 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 207.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 11.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

