A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 660 ($8.66) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 580 ($7.61).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).

LON BAG opened at GBX 547.20 ($7.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £613.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 512.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($26,069.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893 in the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

