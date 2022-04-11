Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05.

AADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AADI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80.

About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.