abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $24.40. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 4,267 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

