Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $14.57. Accolade shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $943.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 198,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Accolade by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

