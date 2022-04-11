Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $14.57. Accolade shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.
The company has a market capitalization of $943.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 198,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Accolade by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.