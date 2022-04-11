AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

ACRX opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

