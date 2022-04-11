Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Reduce”

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 36 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AHEXY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.03.

AHEXY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

