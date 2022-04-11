Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of ADNT opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Adient has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $24,056,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

