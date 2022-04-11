Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,569. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

