Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adient were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

ADNT stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

