Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

