Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of AVK stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $951,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

