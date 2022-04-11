AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,193,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

