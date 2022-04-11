AGF Investments Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABMD opened at $314.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

