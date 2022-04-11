AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 527,330 shares.The stock last traded at $4.36 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

