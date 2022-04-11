Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives $22.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of analysts have commented on AIXXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

