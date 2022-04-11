Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $1,893,677.28 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,506. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

