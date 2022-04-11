Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Albertsons Companies has set its FY22 guidance at $2.90-2.95 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE:ACI opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.